Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $193.43

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.43 ($2.45) and traded as high as GBX 274.50 ($3.47). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 266 ($3.37), with a volume of 440,881 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synthomer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 224.40 ($2.84).
Synthomer Company Profile
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.
