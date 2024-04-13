Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Tapestry Trading Down 1.6 %

TPR stock opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,279 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $696,454,000 after buying an additional 505,189 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $403,032,000 after buying an additional 280,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $410,396,000 after buying an additional 160,015 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,823,763 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $196,183,000 after buying an additional 305,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

