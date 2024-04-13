TD Cowen Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

TD Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.44.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,064.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 49,218 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,773,816.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,051,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,884,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

