Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Up 320.0% in March

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $4.23 on Friday. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.36 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.