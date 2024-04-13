The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 64.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 220.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAM stock opened at $285.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.70 and a 12 month high of $395.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.98.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

