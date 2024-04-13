The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Position Trimmed by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

Chemours Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.52%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

