The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 159.1% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of GLU opened at $13.57 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.