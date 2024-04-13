The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $159.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $145.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Middleby has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $161.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at $955,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Middleby by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,097,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

