The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

The RMR Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. The RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 85.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.30. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

