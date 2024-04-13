The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,226,000 after buying an additional 147,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 14,112.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 479,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,509,000 after buying an additional 476,585 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,569 shares of company stock valued at $41,213,950. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $86.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.92, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

