Tianyin Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TPIY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tianyin Pharmaceutical Inc Co (OTCMKTS:TPIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Tianyin Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 88,900 shares traded.
Tianyin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
About Tianyin Pharmaceutical
Tianyin Pharmaceutical Co, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of modernized traditional Chinese medicines and other pharmaceuticals in China. Its products address significant medical needs in the therapeutic areas spanning internal medicines, gynecology, hepatology, otolaryngology, urology, neurology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, dermatology and pediatrics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tianyin Pharmaceutical
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Tianyin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tianyin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.