Tobam Acquires 375 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Tobam raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4,166.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average is $95.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

