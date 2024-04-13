Tobam Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Tobam cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,855,000 after purchasing an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 40.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,498,000 after purchasing an additional 353,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 71.4% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 776,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,671,000 after purchasing an additional 323,719 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $1,571,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,172 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.55.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $181.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.11 and a 200-day moving average of $201.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

