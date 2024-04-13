Tobam Increases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Tobam increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2,620.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $104,067,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after purchasing an additional 474,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,785,000 after purchasing an additional 273,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average of $72.10. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

