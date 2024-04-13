Tobam Increases Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Tobam raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2,192.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.00%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMH. Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

