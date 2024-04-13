Tobam Raises Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2,164.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Dover were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.88.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $172.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $178.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

