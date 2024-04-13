Tobam Sells 3,288 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DSGX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $94.54. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.