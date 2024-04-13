TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) PT Raised to $86.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,106,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,274,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.