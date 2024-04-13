Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $244.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.11. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $268.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.