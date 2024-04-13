Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 32,265 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 490% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,467 put options.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20. CarMax has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

