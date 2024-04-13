Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 9,541 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,635% compared to the typical volume of 550 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $32.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
