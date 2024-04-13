Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 9,541 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,635% compared to the typical volume of 550 put options.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $32.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 122,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

