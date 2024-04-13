Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $380.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.93. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.63.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

