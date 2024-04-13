Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 988 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Stock Down 0.3 %
CSX opened at $35.34 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.
CSX Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.28.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
