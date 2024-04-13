Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,467.44 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.46.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

