Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of ON opened at $66.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.43. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

