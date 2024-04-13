Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Onsemi Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of ON opened at $66.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.43. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
