Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 116 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 20,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $3,112,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.1 %

Public Storage stock opened at $272.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.80.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

