Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 13,891.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640,696 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in PPL by 70.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,783,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

