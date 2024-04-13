Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 19.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Republic Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Republic Services by 65.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Republic Services by 172.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.7 %

RSG opened at $187.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.44 and its 200 day moving average is $167.27. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.33 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

