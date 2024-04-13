Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bath & Body Works
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.