Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.