Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,914,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $262.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.81 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.