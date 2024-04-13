Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.90.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

