Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 385,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,681,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after buying an additional 44,675 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.2793 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TU

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.