Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,774,850,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $3,531.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,597.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,354.32.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $24.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

