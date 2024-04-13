Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in State Street by 29.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in State Street by 14.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in State Street by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.19. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

