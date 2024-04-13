Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 47.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,369 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 44.5% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 236,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period.

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.0327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

