Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 136 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NSC opened at $245.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

