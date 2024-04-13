Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 860 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the first quarter valued at about $1,498,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 49.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 182.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 39.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSEP stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

