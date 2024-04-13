Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 344 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average of $72.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.65.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

