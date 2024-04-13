Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after buying an additional 259,779 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $75.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

