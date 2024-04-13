Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL

Unilever Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

Shares of UL stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. Unilever has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after acquiring an additional 965,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Unilever by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,459,000 after purchasing an additional 329,705 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.