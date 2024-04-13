United Utilities Group’s (UU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,230 ($15.57) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s previous close.
United Utilities Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 1,014.50 ($12.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19,888.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 896.76 ($11.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.42). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,035.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,043.87.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Utilities Group
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.