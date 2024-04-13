United Utilities Group’s (UU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,230 ($15.57) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s previous close.

United Utilities Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 1,014.50 ($12.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19,888.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 896.76 ($11.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.42). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,035.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,043.87.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.