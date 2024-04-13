US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of US Foods worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USFD opened at $50.56 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. BTIG Research upped their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

