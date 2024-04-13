VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITM stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

