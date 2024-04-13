Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stake Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2,961.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,723 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $39,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $40.51 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.