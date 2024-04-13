Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 36,615 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,118,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.10% of Heritage Commerce worth $26,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,863,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Commerce

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $483.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

