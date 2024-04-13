Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 47,305 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.42% of Avidity Biosciences worth $25,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.25). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.74% and a negative net margin of 2,219.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $608,931.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,704.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $608,931.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,704.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,942. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

