Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 889,004 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 74,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of InMode worth $27,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in InMode by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 753,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in InMode by 58.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,448,000 after buying an additional 584,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 45.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 51,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

INMD stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

