Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,204,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 897,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.44% of NETGEAR worth $27,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 54.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at $983,070,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Price Performance

NTGR opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.84. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $26,701.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $26,701.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $75,142.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,190 shares of company stock worth $187,235. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Wednesday.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Featured Stories

