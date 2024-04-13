Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of Paragon 28 worth $25,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 203.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 90.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 838.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,692,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FNA stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $850.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

