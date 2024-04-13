Vanguard Group Inc. Has $24.88 Million Stock Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,666,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.39% of VAALCO Energy worth $24,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 138,810 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 49,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE EGY opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $723.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

